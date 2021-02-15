 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Direct foreign investments down 60.38pct to 1.921 billion euros, in 2020

jurnalul.ro
BANCA NATIONALA A ROMANIEI - BNR

Direct foreign investments dropped 60.38pct in 2020 against last year, to EUR 1,921 million, according to data published on Monday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), as reported by AGERPRES.

"Non-residents' direct investment in Romania totaled EUR 1,921 million (compared with EUR 4,849 million in January - December 2019), of which equity (including the estimated net reinvestment of earnings) and intercompany lending recorded net values of EUR 3,953 million and EUR -2,032 million respectively," reads the BNR press release.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.