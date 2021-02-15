Direct foreign investments down 60.38pct to 1.921 billion euros, in 2020

Direct foreign investments dropped 60.38pct in 2020 against last year, to EUR 1,921 million, according to data published on Monday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), as reported by AGERPRES.

"Non-residents' direct investment in Romania totaled EUR 1,921 million (compared with EUR 4,849 million in January - December 2019), of which equity (including the estimated net reinvestment of earnings) and intercompany lending recorded net values of EUR 3,953 million and EUR -2,032 million respectively," reads the BNR press release.