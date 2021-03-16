Direct foreign investments down 70.39pct to EUR 363 million in Jan 2021

Non-residents' direct investment in Romania dropped 70.39 per cent in the first month of this year, down to EUR 363 million, compared to EUR 1,226 million in January 2020, according to data sent by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

Non-residents' direct investment in Romaniae totaled EUR 363 million (compared with EUR 1,226 million in January 2020), of which equity (including the estimated net reinvestment of earnings) and intercompany lending recorded net values of EUR 531 million and EUR -168 million respectively, reads the BNR press release.