Direct investments of non-residents in Romania up to 2.332 billion euros four months into 2021

Direct investments of non-residents in Romania amounted to 2.332 billion euros in the first four months of this year, compared to a negative value of 43 million euros between January and April 2020, according to data of the Romanian National Bank (BNR) , agerpres reports.

"Direct investments of non-residents in Romania amounted to 2.332 billion euros (compared to -43 million euros in the period January - April 2020), of which the capital holdings (including the estimated net reinvested profit) amounted to 2.199 billion euros, and the intragroup loans registered the net value of 133 million euros," the BNR release informs.

The number of foreign-owned companies newly established in Romania increased by 32.84% in the first four months of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, to 1,711 units, according to data centralized by the the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).The 1,711 new companies had a total subscribed share capital worth $20.326 million, more than nine times that of companies registered in January-April 2020, of $2.145 million.By activity, most companies registered in February 2021 were operating in wholesale and retail trade, car and motorcycle repair (29.68 pct of the total), professional, administrative, scientific and technical activities (22.32 pct) and transport, storage and communications (15.16 pct).At the end of April 2021, there were 232,687 companies with foreign participation in the share capital in Romania. The amount of subscribed capital stood at $64.049 billion.The largest number of foreign-owned companies was with investors from Italy, i.e. 49,901 (subscribed capital of $3,858 billion), but the highest share capital value belongs to Dutch companies, respectively 12,679 billion dollars, in 5,572 firms.