Director Cristi Puiu, on jury of Venice International Film Festival 2020

Filmmaker Cristi Puiu is part of the international jury of the 77th edition of the prestigious Venice International Film Festival (September 2-12, 2020), according to the event organizers, informs a press release by Mandragora production company on Sunday.

Cristi Puiu accepted the invitation of the director of the Venice International Film Festival, Alberto Barbera, and was appointed member of the international jury of the prestigious event for the 2020 edition.

Cristi Puiu was awarded last winter the Best Director Award for his new film, 'Malmkrog', in the Encounters section of the famous Berlin International Film Festival (February 20 - March 1). After having its international premiere on the big French screens in July, praised by the critics, the film Malmkrog will run in an extraordinary preview for the Romanian public in the director's presence at the Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF) in Cluj-Napoca on August 7.

Cristi Puiu directed 'Marfa si banii' (Stuff and Dough) (2001), 'Moartea Domnului Lazarescu' (The death of Mr. Lazarescu) (2005), a film that won the Un Certain Regard Award at the Cannes International Film Festival, 'Aurora' (2010), 'Sieranevada' (2016), Romania's proposal for the Oscars. He is considered the pioneer of the New Wave in Romanian cinema.

He was awarded the title of Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French Ambassador to Romania, Henri Paul, in 2011 and decorated with the Order of Merit as a Knight of the Romanian State in 2006.