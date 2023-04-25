Director Cristian Mungiu, actress Maia Morgenstern, special guests at Romanian Film Days in Oslo.

Film director Cristian Mungiu, actresses Maia Morgenstern and Mara Bugarin will be the special guests of the "Romanian Film Days in Oslo" Festival, which takes place between 5 and 14 May 2023, a press release of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in Stockholm informed on Monday, told Agerpres.

The event, organized by the Cinematheque in Oslo and the Romanian Cultural Institute in Stockholm, in partnership with the Romanian Embassy in the Kingdom of Norway, aims to bring to the attention of the public in Norway an image of the new vitality of the current Romanian cinema, after the New Wave has subsided.

The official opening ceremony of the Romanian Film Days takes place on Friday (5 May), with the Norwegian preview of the film called "R.M.N." (2022), in the attendance of famous director Cristian Mungiu.

The first weekend of Romanian films will continue on Saturday (May 6) and will be honored by the presence of famous actress Maia Morgenstern, who will present the film titled "The Goat and Her Three Kids" (2022, director Victor Canache). On Sunday (7 May), young actress Mara Bugarin will discuss with the audience about the film called "Metronom" (2022), directed by Alexandru Belc.

There are 14 events to be carried out within the festival: 10 feature films will be screened, most of them with double screenings, and there will be four debates. The festival is curated by Cinematheque in Oslo and film critic Ionut Mares, who will moderate the Q&A sessions with guests Cristian Mungiu, Maia Morgenstern and Mara Bugarin, according to the press release.

The festival's selection also includes the following feature films: "Miracle" (2021, director Bogdan George Apetri), "Blue Moon" (2021, director Alina Grigore) and two animations by Anca Damian: "The Island" (2021) and "Marona's Fantastic Tale" (2020).

"The public in Norway will be able to see some of the most important recent films, which show the ever surprising vitality of Romanian cinema, but also a retrospective dedicated to one of the most influential film-makers, Cristian Mungiu. The selection brings together, in a fertile dialogue, films by renowned directors and films made by a new generation, whose searches are increasingly diverse and worthy of being watched," festival curator Ionut Mares stated, according to the press release.

Director Cristian Mungiu will be dedicated, until May 14, a retrospective of which, apart from "R.M.N.", also includes the multi-awarded films "4 months, 3 weeks and 2 days" (2007, Palme d'Or at Cannes), "Beyond the Hills" (2012) and "Graduation" (2016).

The event dedicated to Romanian film will also mark the reopening of the Cinematheque in Oslo after more than one year in which the building was closed for renovations. Most of the Romanian films will be screened in the Tancred Cinema, the large auditorium of the Cinematheque in Oslo, which has a capacity of 195 seats.