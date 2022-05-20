Director Robert Lepage awarded 'I. L. Caragiale' Bucharest UNATC Doctor Honoris Causa title

Canadian actor, film and stage director and playwright Robert Lepage received the title of Doctor Honoris Causa of the "I.L. Caragiale" Bucharest National University of Theatre and Cinematography on Friday, during an event organised at the "Marin Sorescu" National Theatre from Craiova, on the occasion of the International Shakespeare Festival.

"It is a very important moment for the I.L. Caragiale Bucharest National University of Theatre and Cinematography, to receive in the community a personality of such importance as Robert Lepage. We are talking about a man who embodies, in a way, excellence in theatre, a man who approaches theatre from many angles offering a complete image and being a contemporary voice that gives a direction, he is a model for creators everywhere. (...) Thank you for accepting it. I am thinking about the enthusiasm of the students and theatre creators in this country who know, who find out today, that in the community of our university we have a new member - Robert Lepage," said UNATC rector Liviu Lucaci, Agerpres.ro informs.

He stated that UNATC is now "in a good moment, a moment of strengthening, of transformation, so personalities such as Robert Lepage are strengthening this breath that we hope to give to the Romanian and universal theatre creators of the magnitude of Mr. Lepage ".

Robert Lepage thanked for the distinction, stating that the award of this title is a great honour for him.

I would like to thank you and tell you that it is an honor for me. (...) I am proud to return to Canada and say that I have a Bucharest UNATC title. Thank you very much, it is a great honour for me, said Robert Lepage.