Disciplinary action against former anti-graft chief prosecutor, denied

The Prosecutors' Disciplinary Section of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) on Monday denied one of the actions taken by the Judicial Inspection against former chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi over having included in a press statement excerpts from records of discussions held at the DNA Ploiesti offices, sources with CSM told AGERPRES on Monday.

The Judicial Inspection conducted a disciplinary action against Kovesi after she allegedly inserted in a press statement excerpts from the recordings of discussions held at the DNA Ploiesti offices about evidence in a case built by DNA.

The disciplinary action against Kovesi, at the time chief prosecutor of DNA, is said to have been taken "for violation of (...) the confidentiality of works, as well as of information she got to know by virtue of her office, except for those of public interest, thus committing a disciplinary offence provided for under Article 99 (j) of Law 303/2004."

"The judicial inspectors have noted that the prosecutor has inserted in her press release 126 of August 3, 2018 excerpts from the recordings of the discussions held at the main offices of the of Ploiesti Local Service of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate of which she became knowledgeable in the exercise of her official duties and that were evidence in a case built by the Section for Combating Corruption-related Crime of the National Anticorruption Directorate," the Judicial Inspection said in a press statement.