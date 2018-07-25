Discrimination wachdog moves to have AgriMin Daea testify about ten days

The National Council for Combating Discrimination (CNCD) on Thursday took act on its own motion in connection with recent statements made by the Minister of Agriculture Petre Daea and deemed defamatory, and will invite him to testify, CNCD Chairman Asztalos Csaba told AGERPRES.

"For the time being, we have taken act on our motion and will follow a procedure whereby we invite Minister Daea (...). We cannot comment because that would be prejudging," said Asztalos.Asked when the Minister of Agriculture will be heard, the CNCD official said: "No date for a hearing has been set yet.""It could be in about a week, that is, not the coming week, the next one, in about ten days," added Asztalos.Agriculture Minister Petre Daea told Antena 3 private broadcaster on Tuesday evening in an attempt to explain the steps taken to contain the African swine fever outbreak at Carniprod Tulcea, where 45,000 head have to be culled: "The only method is slaughter. The hogs are all incinerated (...), it is hard work, much like it was at [the Nazi concentration camp] Auschwitz."