Disputes resulting from mandate contracts concluded by state companies should be settled in Romania (JusMin Gorghiu)

The Minister of Justice, Alina Gorghiu, conveyed on Wednesday that it is natural and correct for disputes resulting from mandate contracts concluded by state companies in Romania to be settled in the country.

"I am the minister of justice. When I notice inappropriate things or things that deserve the Government's attention, I report this in the Government meetings. I did this in connection with the mandate contracts of the administrators of public enterprises, which have clauses for the settlement of disputes at arbitration courts abroad (that is, in Vienna, Paris, London, etc). Why? Because these clauses cost the Romanian state a lot," Alina Gorghiu wrote on her Facebook page, agerpres reports.

According to her, for the settlement of these disputes abroad, arbitration fees, arbitrators' fees, lawyers, travel costs, accommodation, document translations are necessary.

"It is natural and correct for disputes resulting from mandate contracts concluded by state-owned companies in Romania to be settled in the country. I trust the Romanian judiciary, regardless of whether it is judicial courts or institutionalized arbitration. We must encourage trust in our own justice, in the Romanian national courts, this is the interest of the Romanian state, therefore mine as the minister of justice. It is an objective that also depends on our position in relation to other countries and as part of the global economy. We are talking about the national economic interest in vain if we encounter situations like this. The message sent is not the healthy one," said Gorghiu.