Dividends take Romanian capital market to plus 36 pct in first 8 months

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) continued its accelerated rhythm of growth, thus the BET index, which includes the most traded 16 companies with the exception of the SIFs (Financial Investment Societies - e.n.), rose by 25 pct in the first 8 months of this year, while the BET - Total Return index (BET-TR), which also includes dividends offered by the BET companies, registered an advance of 36 pct, according to a press release of the Stock Exchange.

"The development of the capital market confirms its attractive foundations. Thus, us being here is not happenstance, it's just reconfirmation that there are solid bases for growth. Beyond the market performance, it's important for investors to be connected to the plans that we have for its development because we are going to announce new concrete steps that would lead in that direction," Director General of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Adrian Tanase said.

According to the BVB, the performance of the market was powerfully supported by dividends and the results that the companies listed presented to investors. However, the good news for investors with the BVB do not stop there.

"Romania proved, repeatedly, that it is a market that has matured and which can return to accelerated rhythms of growth even after the stressful periods generated by high volatility. More so, the BET-TR index, which includes dividends, had positive annual performance in RON equivalent each year since its launch and up to now, which is hard to match," Lucian Anghel, the chairman of the BVB stated.

The total value of trading on the stock segment was of 1.46 billion euro since the beginning of the year and up to the end of August. At the end of the first eight months of this year, the market value of Romanian companies was of 21.8 billion euro, while the market capitalization of all companies listed on the BVB regulated market exceeded 34.6 billion euro in the last trading session in August.