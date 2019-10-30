DNA's Nistor: Barna is not a suspect or defendant in any DNA case

Interim Chief Prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Calin Nistor stated on Wednesday the Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna is not a suspect or defendant in any case investigated by the anticorruption prosecutors.

Attending on Wednesday a debate regarding the investigation of frauds with European funds, Calin Nistor was asked by journalists whether Dan Barna has any quality in a DNA case and whether the case which targets the USR leader was transferred to DNA Alba Iulia."In order to discuss about a case which bears the name of a person that person should be a suspect or a defendant. At this point, I can tell you that the respective person isn't a suspect or defendant in any case of the DNA. (...) No case was transferred to the Alba territorial service," Nistor said.The media reported that the DNA would have opened an in rem criminal case as a result of some investigations published by Rise Project regarding projects carried out with European funding, in which a company of Dan Barna was involved.Recently, Dan Barna requested the Anti-Fraud Department (DLAF) to refer all the documents concerning him to the DNA, accusing the use of information from a journalistic inquiry for political purposes.Subsequently, the DALF informed that the control action regarding the "Community bridges" project, whose beneficiary is the Alba County Council, started prior to Rise Project publishing the pieces of information and without any connection to the journalistic demarches.