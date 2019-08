Document of PRO Romania and ALDE in support of Mircea Diaconu presidential candidacy

The chair of PRO Romania, Victor Ponta, announced that he has signed on Wednesday morning a collaboration protocol, "a technical document", by which PRO Romania and ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) support the "independent candidacy" of actor Mircea Diaconu in the presidential elections, with the campaign to be led by the representatives of the two parties, Norica Nicolai (ALDE) and Sorin Cimpeanu (PRO Romania).

"In 24 hours we will submit (e.n. - to the Central Electoral Bureau), we have signed already, it's a technical document by which PRO Romania and ALDE support the independent candidacy of Mr. Mircea Diaconu. Those who will coordinate this electoral alliance - we have designated someone, the law says we have to - Ms. Norica Nicolai and Mr. Sorin Cimpeanu," Ponta mentioned at the Palace of the Parliament, when asked about it.