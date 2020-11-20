Documentary 'colectiv' embarking on official Oscar campaign

Romanian documentary "colectiv", directed by Alexander Nanau, opening today in cinemas and VOD (video-on-demand) platforms in the US, Canada, UK and Ireland, with this moment marking the start of an official Oscars campaign, producers informed in a press statement on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

The film has been picked by the National Filmmaking Centre as Romania's nomination for the 2021 Oscars, in the "Academy Award for Best International Feature Film" section, previously called "Best Foreign Film". This is the first time that a documentary is Romania's proposal in the competition for the Academy awards.

Magnolia Pictures and Participant, the US distributors of the film, will also file "colectiv" in the "Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature" section. Participating in two sections increases the chances of a film being nominated.

"colectiv" is also running for the European Film Academy Awards in the "European Documentary" category and can be voted on until December 3 by members of the academy. The awards will be presented on December 12.

The film will hit theatres and VOD in several countries this fall, including France, Germany, Israel, Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland, with the film to become available in 20 countries and via HBO Europe.

"colectiv," a documentary directed by Alexander Nanau, tells the story of the first year after the deadly fire at the Colectiv club in Bucharest City that took place on October 30, 2015.

The world premiere of the film took place in 2019 at the Venice International Film Festival, as the first Romanian documentary selected at the prestigious Italian festival, while its North American premiere was at the Toronto International Film Festival.

"colectiv" also ran in the Sundance 2020 Film Festival and was part of the selection of several other international festivals, including New Directors / New Films, IDFA, True / False, CPH DOX, San Francisco International Film Festival, Gothenburg International Film Festival or Full Frame.