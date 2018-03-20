stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Documents in Supreme Council for Country's Defence's archive at parliamentary committee for DGPA's suppression's disposal

csat 15 martie 2016

The Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) gathered in meeting on Tuesday decided to put at the disposal of the inquiry Committee with the Chamber of Deputies and Senate on the suppression of the Anti-corruption and Protection General Directorate (DGPA) the documents in the CSAT's archive in connection with this institution, a release by the Presidential Administration reads.


The agenda of Tuesday's CSAT meeting included the request of the parliamentary inquiry Committee's chairman that matters relating to the dissolution of the said DGPA be clarified.

"The Council's members decided to make available to the Committee all of the documents in the CSAT archive related to this institution," the release says.

