Domestic violence, gender equality, human trafficking, tackled by Senate's head Dragu, with several ambassadors

The good practices from other countries regarding domestic violence, gender equality and human trafficking were analyzed on Tuesday, by the head of the Senate, Anca Dragu, during a meeting with several female ambassadors to Romania, according to AGERPRES.

"We had three topics of discussion: domestic violence, gender equality and human trafficking. These are priority topics on my agenda for this term. I have invited here madam ambassadors from Tunisia, Algeria, Brazil, Peru, Norway, France, Austria, Estonia, Canada and discussed about the best practices these countries applied for in time in order to reduce domestic violence, for combating human trafficking and for improving female representation, in society, in general," Dragu said after the meeting.

Later on, the Senate head showed the female ambassadors the exhibition focused on combating domestic violence, an event held in the main lobby of the Senate.