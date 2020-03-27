 
     
Donations from various companies to medical units facing the novel coronavirus threat

coronavirus

Several companies decided to make donations to the medical units operating in their area, among which is Electrica Group, with 240,000 euros, and Romaqua Group Borsec, with 500,000 lei.

(1 euro = 4.8332 lei)

From two distinct releases sent on Friday to AGERPRES, the Electrica Group says it granted the above-mentioned aid to hospitals in Bucharest, Ploiesti, Brasov, Cluj, while Romaqua Group Borsec says it makes the donation to the Matei Bals and Victor Babes hospitals in Bucharest, alongside another 20,000 lei for the Azuga Trauma and Orthopaedics Hospital.

