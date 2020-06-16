 
     
Dozens of localities affected by heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours

Heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours has affected 32 localities from 20 counties, the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) informs on Tuesday morning.

"Intervention teams took action to pump the water from 140 homes, 148 yards, 94 cellars/basements, 106 outhouses, 8 public institutions, 21 streets, for clearing 15 bridges/footbridges, and for removing 3 fallen trees," the DSU said in a Facebook post.

According to a statement by the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, the counties most affected by the abundant rainfall were Arges, Hunedoara, Ialomita and Maramures, where 12 localities required intervention.

Specialized crews are currently taking action in the counties of Harghita and Maramures to clear riverbeds and fix several footbridges or road bridges.

