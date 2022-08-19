Dozens of migrants on wooden ship, recovered and transported to Port of Constanta

Dozens of migrants on a wooden ship, detected during the night in the southern area of the Romanian seashore, were transported on Friday to the Port of Constanta, where they are medically evaluated and undergoing triage.

According to representatives of the Coast Guard, the ship most likely from Turkey was identified approximately 30 miles east of Vama Veche.

A Coast Guard ship and one from the Romanian Agency for Lifesaving at Sea (ARSVOM) were used to transport the approximately 70 people to Constanta Port, Agerpres.

More crews of the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) were requested in the Port of Constanta

"We intervened with a water foam fire fighting vehicle, a vehicle for the transport of people and multiple victims, the vehicle for interventions in collective accidents and calamities and a SMURD ambulance. Currently, people are undergoing triage at the advanced medical point. The triage is carried out by to the doctors of the Constanta Ambulance Service. So far, there have been no special medical problems," said Oana Manoila, spokesperson of ISU "Dobrogea".

According to the same source, a single person, who had an arm injury, was evaluated and received medical assistance, but refused transport to the hospital.