Dozens of people protest in University Square against green certificate

Dozens of people protested on Thursday evening in the University Square against the restrictions imposed by the authorities with the implementation of the green certificate, agerpres reports.

Protesters blocked road traffic in the area, waving tricolor flags and carrying placards with messages such as: "Freedom without certificates", "WHO [World Health Organization] out of the country".

They also shouted: "We will not give up, we will not be vaccinated", "The only solution, another revolution", "Freedom".Deputy George Simion, Save Romania Union (AUR)'s co-chairman, was also present at the protest.