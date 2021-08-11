Draft decision on Military Strategy of Romania's approval to be adopted in gov't sitting

A draft decision for the approval of Romania's Military Strategy is to be adopted on Thursday in the government sitting.

"The document provides the necessary directions by 2024 and at the same time underpins the foundations for the sustainable transformation of the Army by 2040. The Military Strategy takes from previous strategies a number of elements of continuity, in particular with regard to the security guarantees offered by NATO membership, the EU and strategic partnerships, to address risks and threats in an allied context, to continue essential endowment programmes and plans to transform the structure of forces. At the same time, the new strategy underlines the need to innovate, adapt and implement objectives on the lines of effort related to the responsiveness of the units, the organization in peace and war, digitization and the use of new technologies," the project's foundation note reads.

Moreover, the document aims to "determine achievable objectives and take responsibility for achieving them, i.e. objectives that can be completed by 2024, namely to strengthen the capacity to react to the units established by order, to modernise the education system, the reserve training system, the medical system and to adapt the legal framework necessary to carry out the missions to peace, crisis and war."

"Additionally, important effort lines also refer to the construction of dual-use capabilities, support for the development of the national defense industry, supporting these capabilities, as well as the development of the security culture and a new mentality, in which the Army, as the main link of the capacity and unit of the state in crisis situations, through its actions, is responsible for national resilience," the document says.

The gov't is to Okay also a draft emergency ordinance (OUG) for the amendment of Article 4 of the OUG no. 52/1999 on the provision of a unitary framework for the management of projects financed by external loans contracted or guaranteed by the State, repayable or non-refundable, including on the payment of Romanian specialists who carry out their activity within the project management units.

"By adopting this piece of legislation, the legal framework will be created for the hiring by examination or competition of the personnel necessary for the implementation of projects financed from external loans contracted or guaranteed by the State, repayable or non-refundable. Furthermore, the modification of the OUG 52/1999 will also be made sure in the case of project management units the possibility of filling vacancies or temporary vacancies by competition or examination. In addition, in view of the need to acquire highly qualified personnel with competence in the specific areas of the project intervention to the U.M P, in accordance with the provisions of the national legislation in the field by this piece of legislation, the legal framework for its employment during the period of the projects is created, by concluding an individual labour contract during the specified period of the project, on positions outside the entity's organization chart in which the IMP operates," according to the project's foundation note.