Draft State Budget Law for 2023, adopted by articles (Parliament)

The draft state budget law for 2023 was voted, on Wednesday, by articles, in the joint plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate.

The draft budget law was adopted almost entirely in the same form in which it came from the joint Budget and Finance Committees.

Only one amendment rejected in the Committees was adopted, the one initiated by National Liberal Party (PNL) deputy Gheorghe Pecingina.

The approved amendment refers to article 63 and "allows companies like Nuclearelectrica and Complexul Energetic Oltenia to increase the salary ceiling, the salary envelope, in the international energy context", as presented by the initiator.

The amendment was approved with 206 votes "in favour", 9 votes "against" and 96 abstentions.

The deputies and senators moved on to debating the appendices of the state budget and the authorising officers.

The final vote on the draft State Budget Law and the draft State Social Insurance Budget Law will be cast on Wednesday, at 16:00 hrs. AGERPRES