Dragnea: I received threats full of violence, individuals persistantly staring, gestures signifying death

Social Democratic Party (PSD) chairman, Liviu Dragnea, declared on Wednesday, that a few days after PSD won the elections, he began receiving threats full of violence, stating that he later on saw individuals that were "persistently" staring and "making gestures signifying death".

"A few days after winning the elections I began receiving threats through all sorts of means, and regardless of whom they came from, they were full of violence," Dragnea said at private TV broadcaster Antena3.He said that he noticed individuals that were staring at him persistently, someone else each time, and they began becoming "more and more ostentatious". "They were making gestures that signified death, sliding their hand to their throat," Liviu Dragnea said.Dragnea reported several episodes, among which one when being at the wheel of his car, on a "narrow street", in the 13 September area, cars without license plates were trying to block his vehicle."I thought a lot whether I would talk to the state institutions about it. (...) I gave up and kept these facts under wraps until yesterday. (...) Threats to my child and to my family are now made," Dragnea added.