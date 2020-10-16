Dragos Anastasiu: Firm promise of government, that flexible work program to be extended for at least 6 months

The President of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK), Dragos Anastasiu, said that the government's "firm promise" is that "the flexible work program, Kurzarbeit, will be extended for at least 6 months", according to AGERPRES.

"We also had a work-related theme and we have good news, from this point of view, the firm promise is that the flexible work program, Kurzarbeit, will be extended for at least 6 months. It was limited until the end of this year, and a working group is currently working to improve this program because there are some issues that need to be improved," Anastasiu said on Friday, at the end of the meeting that the representatives of the Coalition for Romania's Development had with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.

He added that the digital signature was also discussed.

"We have supported a simple form that can be applied, for the time being there are still ongoing discussions, rather technical, but we will discuss them together with the Government in the coming weeks," Anastasiu said.

He also mentioned that the field of tourism was another topic addressed during the meeting.

"Here, the good news is that we are working with the Ministry of Finance on a state aid program, a state aid for the entire tourism industry and these days we are even working intensively on it. And, well, we have also requested the extension of the holiday voucher system, the decision has not been taken yet," said Anastasiu.

He also mentioned a matter discussed in education.

"And the last question I can tell you, as concerns the education field, is a rather important issue in terms of the professional training of teachers for digitization and online teaching. There is a project called 'CRED', but there are 220,000 of teachers who need to be trained, so far only 20,000 have been trained, and here we will draw up together a strategy to accelerate this important topic for the current education," Anastasiu also said.