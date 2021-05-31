Dragos Madaras wins ITF tournament in Bucharest

Romanian tennis player Dragos Madaras won, on Sunday, the ITF tournament in Bucharest, the Ioana Cup, hosted by the Herastrau Tennis Club and equipped with prizes with a total worth of 15,000 dollars, after defeating Spanish player Pol Toledo Blague, in the final, with 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Madaras (23 years old, 582 ATP) passed the Spanish player after two hours and 10 minutes.

For Madaras, this is the third ITF title of his career and the second one in 2021, the first of this year being obtained in Antalya, agerpres reports.For the doubles event, the title was won by Argentinean Juan Ignacio Galarzo / Juan Pablo Paz, favourites #4, after 6-2, 6-3, in the final with Romanians Vlad Andrei Dancu / Vladimir Filip.Also, on Sunday, during the semi-finals, South-American team defeated the main favourites, Belarusian Vladimir Ignatik and Romanian Mircea-Alexandru Jecan, with 6-3, 7-5.