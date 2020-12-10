Dragos Tudorache: Negotiations between parties to start on Saturday; it's very important to discuss governing programme

PLUS (Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) executive chair Dragos Tudorache, MEP, who attended on Thursday the informal meeting at the Cotroceni Palace, said that negotiations for the governing programme and the building of the future Executive would begin on Saturday, according to AGERPRES.

"This is an issue that we, the leaders of the three parties - the alliance [namely USR-PLUS - Save Romania Union - editor's note], the PNL [National Liberal Party[ and the UDMR [Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania] - have decided to start negotiations as soon as possible in order to reach, we hope, an agreement on the governing programme and the future government. (...) This was the only message of the President if we really intend to form such a coalition, to move very quickly, because - and, of course, this is also our opinion - it's very much necessary to clarify all these things very fast, obviously. And we set a timetable so that we are sure we will be moving as fast as possible, and on Saturday morning we will all come prepared for this negotiations so that we can reach a result as soon as possible," Tudorache told AGERPRES.

He mentioned that the negotiating mandate of USR PLUS is unchanged so that the alliance still proposes Dacian Ciolos for the position of Prime Minister and attaches special importance to the discussions on the governing programme. Tudorache also specified that the discussion in Cotroceni did not concern the way of allocating the portfolios.

"After the negotiations start, it is very important - we said this from the very beginning - the discussion on the government programme and we all agreed that this is the case. From Saturday onwards, the talks will begin and we will see how quickly we can reach solutions," the MEP mentioned.