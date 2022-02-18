Dropout projects reaching out to children from vulnerable communities

Dropout rates in southern Giurgiu County were down last year as a result of projects carried out with the support of the Save the Children organisation and funded from the Local Development Program and Norwegian grants.

"At Save the Children, we understand that education is a prerequisite for the success of any project that can truly transform children's lives for the better, because the mission of Save the Children is to bring about beneficial, immediate, and lasting changes in children's lives. We have started to focus on education, on facilitating access to quality education for children in vulnerable communities. Our educational programs have three main directions: pre-school education through which we facilitate access to kindergarten for children from disadvantaged communities and Roma children, then we have dropout programs aimed at reducing education abandonment rates through 'School after School' programs, and we also have school reintegration programs for early dropouts," project promoter Leonard Andreescu told AGERPRES.

All this comes as annually in Romania approximately 45,000 children from all education cycles drop out of school, he added.

The remedial education program begun in 2021 continues this year in six counties, in four rural and two urban communities, Giurgiu included, coordinator of the Giurgiu project Bogdan Georoceanu said.

In Giurgiu, preschoolers, primary and secondary school students were enrolled in remedial education or counseling and personal development programs.

Deputy General School Inspector with the Giurgiu County School Inspectorate Elena Tincu said that 60 students from primary and secondary education, 15 preschoolers and five children with special educational needs were involved in this Norwegian grant project that also co-opted social workers to liaise with the community and identify families with children who can be enrolled in such courses.

"I feel honored to be able to work, to be able to go to the community, to be able to talk to people who I know have needs. I, too, am a man with many special needs, and I believe that I can better understand the needs they have and thus work together and help both parents and children. I feel honored to be able to work with Save the Children,'' social worker Alin Parjolea told AGERPRES.

Parents, grandparents and children declare themselves delighted with this project.

There are about 35,000 students in Giurgiu County and over five hundred thereof participated last year in 'School after School' remedial programs, Agerpres informs.