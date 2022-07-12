Drug smugglers who created first cocaine extraction laboratory in Romania placed under preventive arrest

The Bucharest court on Tuesday ordered the preventive arrest for 30 days of five drug traffickers - two Romanians, two Colombians and an Israeli - who set up the first clandestine laboratory in Romania in a cottage in Bihor County.

According to DIICOT (the Directorate Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism), at the beginning of June this year, a group of two Romanian citizens and an Israeli citizen was formed, which was later joined by two Colombian citizens, whose goal was to bring cocaine from Colombia, the drugs being disguised in packages of coffee.

On July 1, the two Colombians, who had in the group the role of carriers and chemists specialized in extracting cocaine from apparently legal goods, brought to Romania, by plane, six kilogrammes of cocaine.

The members of the group rented a cottage located outside the inhabited areas in Bihor County, where they brought the necessary means to carry out drug extraction operations, respectively the necessary chemicals and reaction vessels.

On July 10, DIICOT prosecutors and judicial police officers from the Anti-Drug Service carried out an operation at the cottage in Bihor, where they caught traffickers in the process of extracting cocaine from coffee chemically. Thus, the first secondary cocaine extraction laboratory in Romania was identified.

"Following the house search, a one-kilogramme pressed block containing procaine, 148 grammes of brown cocaine, which had not been crystallized, and a mixture of cocaine and coffee weighing five kilogrammes were discovered and seized. Various plastic containers used to extract cocaine have also been identified, with approximately 40 litres of brown matter being a mixture of typical chemicals for extracting cocaine from ground coffee, one litre of acetone, a 20-litre can of petrol and ten sealed coffee bags," informs the Romanian Police.

The five traffickers were detained for 24 hours, and on Tuesday a judge from the Bucharest Court ordered their pre-trial detention for 30 days.

AGERPRES