Drug trafficking ranks first among the causes dealt with by DIICOT in 2018

Drug trafficking ranks first among the causes dealt with by the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) in 2018, the head of the institution, Felix Banila reported on Wednesday.

"In 2018, the number of cases to be solved at the level of the entire Directorate was 27,280, out of which 12,858 were new. There is thus an additional of 2,571 cases to be solved and 638 new cases compared to the previous year - 2018 compared to 2017. Of the number of cases to be solved, the share of the drug trafficking offenses is 63pct, followed by cybercrime - 18pct and trafficking in human beings - 7pct," said Felix Banila, when presenting the DIICOT 2018 activity results.

"Out of the cases solved, solutions were adopted in 9,144 cases compared to 7,191 in 2017. The largest share was held by drug trafficking - 72pct, followed by cybercrime - 14pct and trafficking in human beings - 7pct," Banila said.

"In the year 2018, as many as 15,829 people were investigated compared to 13,600 in the previous year. Also in 2018, some 1,586 indictments were issued, under which 3,526 defendants were sent to court, out of whom 1,267 in preventive custody. Thus, the average of the files solved by a prosecutor with indictment or by admission agreement increased from 6.36 cases per prosecutor in 2017 to 8.01 cases per prosecutor in 2018", said the chief prosecutor of DIICOT.