The cumulated incidence of COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days stood, on Sunday, in Bucharest, at 4.35 per thousand persons, according to the website of the Bucharest Public Health Directorate (DSP).

A day prior, the COVID incidence stood at 4.1.

On August 26, the COVID incidence in Bucharest was of 0.6 per thousand persons, Agerpres informs.