DSU head Arafat: Epidemiological situation in Romania - currently very good; autumn remains questionable

The head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, said on Tuesday that the epidemiological situation in Romania is currently very good, but stressed that vaccination remains the solution in the context of the spread of the Delta and Delta plus variants of the novel coronavirus.

"People need to get better information, from correct, official sources, to read what they want, but also to take into account the official advice of specialists. The fact that we are now well does not guarantee that we will be well after a while and Madame [Health] Minister told you that the Delta variant and the Delta plus variant are starting to spread and they are a problem and vaccination remains the solution. (...) The epidemiological situation in Romania is currently very good. Romania, with all the measures it took, including that we have vaccinated over 20%, we are at about 4.5 million vaccinated people, all these played a role in the situation we are in now. There is clearly much to be done, situation might obviously arise, but at this moment, with all the measures taken, Romania is one of the best placed countries in terms of number of cases, number of hospitalized patients and number of deaths per day and I am not talking about those added from before but those that factually occur on the respective day," Arafat told a press conference at the Victoria Palace of Government.

He specified that all the data show, at this moment, that Romania is epidemiologically stable.

The head of DSU said that it is very difficult to say what the epidemiological situation will look like in autumn, motivating that it depends on the variants of the novel coronavirus and how many people are vaccinated by then.

"Autumn remains questionable. No one can say that autumn will be perfect or with big issues, we will see how things evolve," said Raed Arafat.