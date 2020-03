DSU's Arafat: We have 794 persons confirmed with COVID-19, 79 healed and 11 dead

Head of the Department for Emergency Situations Raed Arafat pointed out that until Tuesday evening at 20:00, a number of 794 persons had been confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 79 healed and 11 died.

"The situation at 20,00hrs, which was also sent to the Interior Ministry by the colleagues from the National Centre for the Intervention Management and Coordination. At 20,00hrs, we had 794 persons confirmed, 79 healed and 11 dead, unfortunately. At this moment, there are 431 hospitalised persons in regular wards and 18 persons in ICU. Quarantined persons, until 20,00, there were 5,556 and persons isolated at home - 87,506," Raed Arafat said, at the Interior Ministry's headquarters.