Dunarea de Jos University, first university in Romania to present project in European Parliament

Dunarea de Jos ("Lower Danube") University of Galati (eastern Romania) is the first university in Romania to present a project in the European Parliament, the institution's press office informed on Thursday.

According to the cited source, this is the REXDAN Project, a research project worth 20 million euros, which was presented in the European Parliament in a special audience.

"The Rector of the Dunarea de Jos University of Galati, Prof. Dr. Eng. Puiu-Lucian Georgescu, Dr. Dan Nica, MEP, alongside Jean-Eric Paquet - Director General of DG Research and Innovation chaired the meeting also attended, in addition to the university delegation, by Aida Liha Matejicek - Head of Unit - Administrative Capacity Building and Program Implementation II, DG REGIO, Apostolia Karamali - Head of Unit, Unit R&I Actors and Research Careers, Michael Vorlander, Head of Unit, Education and Research, Permanent Representation of the Federal Republic of Germany, representatives of Serbia, Austria, the Republic of Moldova, Bulgaria as well as numerous MEPs. The research infrastructure, through its fixed and mobile components, is unique in Europe, being appreciated on the open stage by all European experts," specify the representatives of the University of Galati.

The Dunarea de Jos University will have, through the REXDAN project, the largest research ship in the European Union, Agerpres.ro informs.

The construction of the ship started at the southern Giurgiu Shipyard, last year. The ship, which will cover more than 2,000 kilometers of the European Union's inland waters in terms of research, will be completed in 2023.

The financing of the construction of the research ship and its endowment with state-of-the-art research equipment is achieved through the "Integrated system for research and complex monitoring of the environment in the Danube river area" project, REXDAN, co-financed by the Competitiveness Operational Program.

The total value of the project is 91,972,096.30 RON.