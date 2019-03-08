Earthly remains of King Carol II, reinterred on Saturday in the New Archbishopric and Royal Cathedral

The coffin carrying the earthly remains of King Carol II will be reinterred on Saturday, at noon, during a military and religious ceremony, in the New Archbishopric and Royal Cathedral in Curtea de Arges, according to Agerpres.

According to a press release from the Press Bureau of the House of Her Majesty the Custodian of the Crown remitted to AGERPRES, Princess Margareta will be represented at the funeral ceremony by Prince Radu.Furthermore, Princess Sofia and Princess Maria will take part in the ceremony.The funeral ceremony will start with a religious service officiated in the Old Cathedral and will end with the reinterment in the New Archbishopric and Royal Cathedral. The ceremony will see the participation of the servicemen of the Michael the Brave 30th Guards Brigade, as well as of servicemen with the Posada 33rd Mountain Huntsmen Battalion stationed in Curtea de Arges.In 2003, after half a century since his death, the remains of King Carol II were moved from Portugal, where the King spent his final years, to Romania, being interred in a chapel of the Monastery at Curtea de Arges, the Press Bureau of the House of Her Majesty the Custodian of the Crown mentions.