Earthquake in Turkey/Minister Romascanu: The tragedy of the Turkish people deeply felt by entire world

The Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu, signed, on Thursday, the Book of Condolences opened at the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Bucharest, on which occasion he stated that "the tragedy of the Turkish people was deeply felt by the entire world."

"The tragedy of the Turkish people, the immense suffering they experienced were deeply felt by the entire world, by all the witnesses of this terrible catastrophe. Romania was the first country to offer its help, and brave Romanians are trying, while risking their own lives, to save the lives of their fellows. I also signed today, at the T.C. Bukresh Buyukelcilizi / The Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Bucharest, in the Book of Condolences, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, and conveyed to His Excellency Mr. Ozgur Kirvanc Altan all our compassion. May God rest those who died and comfort their families," Romascanu said on Facebook.

According to the emergency management authority in Turkey, AFAD, early on Thursday, four days after the earthquakes with the epicentre in Turkey, the official death toll rose to 12,873, while the number of injured exceeded 63,000. AGERPRES