EBRD opens regional office in Cluj-Napoca

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced on Thursday that it has expanded its presence in Romania with a new office in Cluj-Napoca, thus becoming the first international financial institution to open a regional office in this city, a release informs.

The EBRD office in Cluj-Napoca will mainly support SMEs in the region with expert advice, training and access to finance. Through the Advice for Small Businesses program, funded in Romania by the EU and the EBRD, the Bank has already provided support to more than 900 Romanian SMEs, including regional business leaders such as Arobs, Ciserom and Unilact.

"The opening of our new office in western Cluj-Napoca confirms our commitment to Romania. We have supported hundreds of companies across the country through direct and indirect investment, as well as advisory projects, and we now want to increase our support for businesses in Transylvania," said Charlotte Ruhe, EBRD's Managing Director, Central and South Eastern Europe.

In Romania, where the EBRD is a major investor, the Bank focuses on financing sustainable infrastructure, boosting productivity and developing the financial sector. To date, the EBRD has invested almost 9.7 billion euros in the Romanian economy through 488 projects.AGERPRES