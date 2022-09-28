EBRD significantly improves forecast regarding Romanian economy in 2022 and 2023

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has improved its estimates regarding the evolution of the Romanian economy in 2022 and 2023, but warns that a significant slowdown in growth is expected next year, according to the Regional Economic Prospects published on Wednesday by the international financial institution, told Agerpres.

According to the latest EBRD forecasts, Romania's economy should register an advance of 5.4 percent this year and 1.9 percent next year, figures significantly revised upward compared to the May estimates, according to which the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Romania was to register an increase of 2.9 percent in 2022 and a contraction of 1.1 percent in 2023.

In respect to Romania, "after a rebound of 5.9 per cent in 2021 driven by strong private consumption, GDP surprised on the upside in the first half of 2022 by expanding 5.8 percent year-on-year. The lifting of all Covid related restrictions spurred private consumption, especially of services. (...) GDP growth is expected at 5.4 per cent in 2022 as a whole. (...) In 2023, the deterioration of household income, financing and energy costs constraining investment and weak foreign demand, particularly from Germany, will lead to modest GDP growth of 1.9 per cent, but still with downside risks in case of a steeper than expected recession in the Eurozone," according to the EBRD regional economic prospects.