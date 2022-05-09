EC Representation head: Real potential for Romania to become champion of renewable energy

Romania has a real potential to become a champion of renewable energy, head of the European Commission's Representation to Romania Ramona Chiriac on Monday told the debate "15 Years Since Romania's EU Accession. Romania's Contribution to the EU and Its Role in Strengthening the Union".

She mentioned that the National Resilience and Recovery Plan (NRRP) under which Romania is to receive 29 billion euros, is an "ambitious" plan, but also a "historic chance" for a forceful rebound of Romania, representing "a genuine country project that can speed up Romania's economic transformation and the recovery of the gaps that separate it from other member states.

"Looking to the future, to the fight against climate change, pollution, keeping the planet alive - all these are part of the European Green Deal Romania has also pledged to, which assigned 41 percent of total NRRP funding to the green economy. To achieve these goals, one in three euros spent from the entire EU multiannual budget will be directed towards the green transition, and the allocations set out for Romania through the NRRP could turn this genuine country project into a green transition accelerator that will put Romania on the map of the energy of the future, because there is a real potential for Romania to become a champion of renewable energy and I think we need to talk about it more often. Wind and photovoltaic energy, for example, can ensure more clean energy in Romania. They can also create rebound opportunities for areas that are already acknowledged in Romania's energy tradition," Ramona Chiriac said.

Regarding digital transformation, she brought to mind that 21 percent of Romania's NRRP is earmarked for this and added that "quantum leaps" can be achieved in this area in the next years as well, especially for the improvement of education and public administration digitalisation.

"Romania's accession has brought benefits to the internal market, billions in EU funding for development and modernization in all areas, from infrastructure or environmental protection to culture and heritage, and the figures send an outright and clear message: Romania's EU membership has had and has a substantial impact on the country's development. Romania's economy has grown 2.4 times making it the second largest economy in Eastern Europe today," Chiriac said.

On the other hand, with war raging in Ukraine, the head of the EC Representation to Romania said that European values such as democracy, rule of law, peace and prosperity cannot be taken for granted, but must be defended every day.

"The return of war to Europe has reminded us that our European values, democracy, rule of law, peace and prosperity cannot be taken for granted, but must be defended every day by each of us, even on the battlefront. The current context reminds us all the more that the European project was born as a project of peace and understanding and that unity and cooperation are the only solutions to ensure prosperity," the EC official said. AGERPRES