Eco Ruralis has launched new Peasant Seed Catalog, with free distribution of seeds nationwide

Over 100 varieties of 47 kinds of vegetables, aromatic, medicinal and companion planting herbs will be available free of charge this year to farmers and gardeners in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, with the launch of the IXth edition of the Eco Ruralis Peasant Seed Catalog.

"For the ninth consecutive year, starting with March 1, the Eco Ruralis association freely distributes peasant seeds to farmers and gardeners in Romania and the Republic of Moldova. Cucumbers, peppers, squash and zucchini, tomatoes of all colors and sizes, beets, eggplants, basil, and marigolds are just some of the 47 kinds and over 100 varieties of vegetables, aromatic, medicinal and companion planting herbs available this year," reads a statement of the association sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

The new Eco Ruralis Peasant Seed Catalog 2021 includes descriptions of all of this year's varieties, accompanied by photos, as well as knowledge and agroecological practices about sowing, cultivating, harvesting and storing seeds and a list of possible beneficial associations between plants to use in the garden .

The orders are made based on the Catalog and the filling in of an order form that will be available on the association's website and on social media or by phone call, up to a maximum of five varieties of seeds, practically five envelopes of seeds. Each sachet contains between 5 and 30 seeds each, a sufficient quantity for them to be multiplied further. The association will honor the requests by post, covering all shipping costs. The Eco Ruralis Peasant Seed Catalog 2021 is available at: https://tinyurl.com/3bwfjh6u.

According to Eco Ruralis, the annual seed distribution is a collective effort of over thirty members of the association, involved in the recovery, maintenance, rescue and promotion of peasant seeds, and this year many producers and volunteers are involved in this collective distribution.

"Also known as local populations or traditional seeds, peasant seeds are old seeds inherited from the elders and saved in their own garden. They are much more varied, productive and more resistant to harsh environment conditions, diseases and pests than hybrid seeds, and the food obtained from them is of superior quality, much more nutritious and with the taste of yore. Through the distribution of peasant seeds, the Eco Ruralis association wants to contribute to maintaining the seeds alive in fields and gardens and to increasing the autonomy of the peasants over their seeds and the food they produce," the representatives of the association maintain.

The action is part of the Eco Ruralis programme for the Right to Seeds, aimed at implementing the right of farmers to use (cultivate, multiply, save, exchange) and to sell the seeds saved in their own household.