EconMin: I maintain permanent connection with Navrom Bac for smooth Ukrainian transfer on Danube

The Minister of Economy, Florin Spataru, announces that he maintains permanent connection with Navrom Bac so that the Ukrainian transfer on the Danube to be quick and smooth, as well as with the authorities in Galati, where hundreds of refugees are already receiving shelter, food and all they need to be safe, Agerpres reports.

"I remain present in the Government task-force, but I am in permanent connection with the authorities in Galati, where hundreds of Ukrainians are already receiving shelter, food and all they need to be safe. I requested information regarding the number of Ukrainian students, who are studying at the "Dunarea de Jos" University in Galati and regarding their families' situation, who have already arrived in the university campus. 770 places are available in student dorms, 361 already occupied by the Ukrainians that arrived these last days in Galati. The Galati City Hall, the Galati County Council, the Prefecture Institution and representatives of the Universities are doing all they possibly can so that the refugees are safe and all Ukrainian citizens, that will soon arrive, to be received in the same conditions," the Minister wrote on Facebook on Sunday.He added that he is in contact with the volunteers that are granting support to Ukrainian refugees that are arriving in Romania through the border crossing point of Isaccea."Furthermore, I maintain constant communication with Navrom Bac so that the transfer of Ukrainians, that arrive through the border crossing point in Isacceea, either through Galati, to be smoother and quicker. Romania's Government is managing the situation in the national territorial perimeter through humanitarian support for Ukrainian citizens, especially for women and children, who arrive in our country. On the other hand, Romania is supporting the forces that are on the barricades in the areas of Ukraine, that are being attacked by the Russian army, with ammunition, bulletproof vests, medicine and food," Spataru also wrote on his social network page.