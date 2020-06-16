EconMin Popescu: 60 companies make biocides, 24 make surgical masks

About 60 companies in Romania produce biocides, including large producers such as Farmec Cluj, Antibiotice Iasi, OMV Petrom and Chimcomplex Borzesti, and 24 companies produce surgical masks, the Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment Virgil Popescu told private television broadcaster Realitatea Plus, on Monday night.

"Romania's economy was not in lockdown, in total shutdown as were the economies of other European states. We had a partial lockdown, we had public investments open. Basically, it's been worked all over there. There were works on roads, in energy, in the defense industry, new investment were made in companies that started producing from the health industry. Let us not forget that, if at the beginning of the epidemic no one produced biocides in Romania, no one produced surgical masks in Romania, in a very short time, with the help of the Ministry of Defense, it was possible to have absolutely no problems with the production of biocides, to have great producers such as Farmec Cluj, Antibiotice Iasi, OMV Petrom, Chimcomplex Borzesti, very large companies and many private companies. About 60 companies produce biocides, which, in my opinion, makes us champions at this and it is good for us that we no longer import biocides and 24 companies produce surgical masks," Popescu explained.

According to him, there was support for private investments that wanted to be integrated in Romania, in the field of the sanitary industry, of the materials for the production of masks, medical outfits and overalls.

But, the minister noted, there are also sectors where the crisis is still being felt, such as HoReCa, the auto industry and the oil and gas industry.