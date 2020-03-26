EconMin Popescu: I've talked with first private company which will start production of masks

The first large private company will produce, as of 15 April, a number of 500,000 FFP2 and 100,000 FFP3 masks per day, and is going to then reach a production of 16 - 17 million masks per month, Economy, Energy and Business Environment Minister Virgil Popescu said on Thursday, in the beginning of the Executive meeting.

"Just before attending the Government meeting, I have talked with, probably, the first large private company which will start the production of masks. Currently, it produces protective suits in a production of 1,000 pieces daily. As of next week, once installed, in the beginning of this week, the first automated masks production line, it will produce 150,000 masks per day, meaning, it will reach around 4 million masks per month and, as of 15 April, it will produce 500,000 FFP2 and 100,000 FFP3 masks per day," the Economy Minister mentioned.According to him, the company will reach a monthly production of 16-17 million masks in accordance with the standards of the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices of Romania.In respect to the energy companies, Virgil Popescu gave assurances that no investment has been stopped."Moreover, Romania will continue the investment programme and, in addition, today, in the Romarm Board of Directors, it has been approved to include some equipment on the investment list, precisely to produce essential materials and to remain in the country's strategic reserve, so that we won't encounter these problems," the Economy head mentioned.