EconMin Spataru rejects claims on his Ministry delivering weapons to Ukraine: We don't have such agreements

News.ro
Florin Spataru

The Minister of Economy, Florin Spataru, has rejected the claims regarding the delivery of weapons to Ukraine, stating that the institution he leads does not have such agreement in force involving equipment or ammunition produced in Romania, Agerpres informs.

"These are statements by some officials that I am not aware of. What I can tell you, instead, is that the Ministry of Economy has no knowledge of such direct agreements existing between Romanian companies and Ukrainian companies or authorities. These statements related to the possible delivery of these products are, from my point of view, inaccurate. The Ministry of Economy is not being part of any such agreements involving equipment or ammunition produced in Romania," Spataru said on Tuesday, in Craiova, while answering questions related to some Russian officials' statements regarding the delivery of weapons to Ukraine, after the outbreak of the war.

stiripesurse.ro
