Economy increases faster than estimated in PNRR, therefore sums are adjusted (PNL's Citu)

Romania is the "victim of its own success", because it has registered a much faster growth than estimated in the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) and, as a result, the amounts from this programme are adjusted, the PNL (co-ruling National Liberal Party) chairman Florin Citu said on Monday.

"It's a scenario that's been considered. In all countries, at this time, adjustments are being made. Romania is the victim of its own success, so to speak, because we have grown much faster than it was estimated in the PNRR and then, of course that the amounts are adjusted. The amounts were presented at a certain GDP. No money is lost. You'll see that everything is adjusted. There is a procedure that will be followed. I think that the Minister of Investments has presented exactly the articles of the agreement to which this adjustment refers, it is not something serious or something difficult," he explained in the Parliament in connection with the fact that the level of grants could be reduced.

He was asked if the PNRR can be optimized, as the PSD (co-ruling Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu said, Agerpres.ro informs.

"I am waiting for the proposal in the coalition, let's see in what way this proposal is being reasoned. I expect the PSD to have the agreement of the (European) Commission, to ask for the consent of the Commission, the Minister of Labour or whoever asks for the Commission's consent, then we can discuss it. For now, as things are, you know very well, it is an approved PNRR with a certain percentage, so there are several scenarios," the PNL leader said.

He reiterated that, by the first quarter of 2023, the pensions law must enter into force, and in the second quarter of next year - the salary law.

PSD spokesman Radu Oprea announced on Monday that the Social Democrats are asking the Minister of Investments and European Projects, Dan Vilceanu, to explain what he meant when he said that Romania will lose EUR 2 billion from the PNRR.

Last week, Vilceanu said that the possibility that Romania could ask for the renegotiation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan had raised concerns at the European Commission. He added that there would be no renegotiation, and there was no discussion in the Government in this regard.