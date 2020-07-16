Edible fruit exports rise by 77.6 pct and imports by 15.9 pct in first trimester

Romania's exports of edible fruit totaled, in first three months of this year, 14.8 million euro, being 77.6 pct higher compared to the similar period of 2019, according to data centralized by the National Institute for Statistics (INS).

Imports clocked in at 204.6 million euro, by 15.9 pct over those in the first quarter of 2019, resulting thus in a deficit of 189.8 million euro.

Edible fruit exports in the countries of the European Union stood at 12.9 million euro in the mentioned period, the highest values being recorded in the relations with France (3.3 million euro), Italy (1.7 million euro) and Bulgaria (1.6 million euro).

EU imports stood at 161.7 million lei, the top three sources being Greece (35.8 million euro), Germany (35.1 million euro) and the Netherlands (21.6 million euro).