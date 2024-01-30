Education Ministry, Romanian Police carrying out school violence awareness campaign

The Ministry of Education and the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police are running, from January to June, a national campaign to raise awareness of the consequences associated with acts of school violence in pre-university education units.

"We urge you to support and promote among the school community fundamental values that can prevent bullying, such as: understanding, acceptance, respect and responsibility. On this occasion, we would like to inform you that, in order to increase the degree of safety in pre-university education units, we are carrying out, from January to June 2024, together with the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police, national campaign to raise awareness of the consequences associated with acts of school violence in pre-university education units," the Ministry of Education informed on Tuesday on Facebook, on the occasion of the International School Day of Non-Violence and Peace.

According to the aforementioned source, the activities within the campaign will take place in all the counties of the country and in the Municipality of Bucharest, in at least five educational units/county/sector, with the target group being students in the 6th, 7th and 8th grades.

The campaign will inform students about the legal consequences of school violence and parents on the prevention of victimisation of students, will organise a competition among secondary school students on the theme "School Safety," which will involve the creation of a logo and a slogan

The partnership between local authorities with responsibilities in this area and representatives of parents and pupils will also be strengthened, as well as the identification of possible partners in school safety.