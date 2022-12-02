Education, the central element of the National Day of Romania in Cuba

The Embassy of Romania in Havana marked the National Day of Romania with an event-spectacle, which included music, folk dance, creative workshops, wine and specific Romanian products' tasting, organized in a prestigious location, the Museum of Fine Arts from Havana.

The event was organized with the support of the Transilvania University of Brasov and the University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine in Bucharest, according to a press release from the Embassy.

A unique musical moment was offered by the Romanian-Cuban mixed orchestra, composed of professors and students of Transilvania University of Brasov, members of the Philharmonic Orchestra of the University of Arts in Havana, the National Symphony Orchestra of Cuba and the choir of the Superior Institute of Arts in Havana. They performed the Romanian Rhapsody by George Enescu and The Lonely Shepherd written by James Last, but known in the world through the maestro Gheorghe Zamfir.

At the end of the concert, the dance bands of the two universities delighted the audience consisting of members of the diplomatic corps, Cuban authorities, Romanians from Cuba, businesspersons and people of culture, media representatives, with the beauty of the Romanian game and specific folk costumes.

"We wanted this year, the central element of the National Day in Cuba to be represented by the Education sector, not only because in 2022 as many as 113 cooperation agreements were signed between the universities of the two countries, but also because this is a sector that unites us in the common desire to ensure a better future for the new generations and to build a culture of Peace for the benefit of humanity. We are therefore happy to have with us, on this day of great celebration, an important number of Romanian and Cuban students!" conveyed, in his speech, the ambassador of Romania to Cuba, Theodora Magdalena Mircea.AGERPRES