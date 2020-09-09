EduMin Anisie: 82,000 tablets with internet access, ready to go to red scenario schools

Education Minister Monica Anisie said on Wednesday in Focsani, Vrancea County, that 82,000 tablets with paid for two-year internet access are ready to be dispatched to schools that resume classes under a red scenario.

"There are already 82,000 tablets ready to go to the schools under the red scenario. (...) The tablets we have bought are connected to the internet access to which has been paid for two years," said Anisie.

She added that schools can purchase electronic equipment to ensure the smooth running of virtual classes that will be later reimbursed from European funds.

According to her, the demand for teaching staff in the 2020 - 2021 school year is currently met, and the content of the lessons to be taught are up to the teacher to determine.

On Wednesday, Anisie went on a working visit to Focsani, where he met school principals, school inspectors and attended the signing of a contract for starting works on a National Investment Corporation-sponsored applied science centre at the Unirea collegiate high school of Focsani.