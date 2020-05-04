EduMin Anisie: Pupils with COVID-19 can sit for national exams in isolation

The pupils who are diagnosed with COVID-19 can take the Baccalaureate or National Assessment exams with safety measures, said on Sunday evening Minister of Education Monica Anisie.

"These [the children diagnosed with COVID-19] can sit for the exam under safety conditions, in isolation, alone in the room. In fact, the Baccalaureate or National Assessment exam could also be taken until now with safety measures, even in hospital. The methodology also provides for this," Anisie told private TV broadcaster Digi24.

Asked what happens to children whose parents are in a risk group, in isolation or in quarantine, Monica Anisie said she will consult with the Health minister in this regard and "I will envisage this situation in the Joint Order".