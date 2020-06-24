EduMin Anisie: Special round of national exams for pupils not able to participate in the first

The Ministry of Education and Research is going to organise a special round of exams, the national evaluation and the Baccalaureate, for the pupils who were not able to participate in the initial round, either because they had a high temperature or they were in self-isolation or quarantine, or other reasons, Minister Anisie informed on Tuesday evening.

She told Realitatea Plus private television broadcaster that there were only four pupils who were not able to participate in the national evaluation exam because they had a temperature that was higher than 37.3 degrees Celsius and they weren't allowed to enter the exam room. There was only one such case recorded in the Baccalaureate until now."Although we feared that there would be many children with a temperature higher than 37.3 degrees (...) in the end we only had four cases. These pupils can participate in the national evaluation - the special round that we are organising next week. (...) There was only one case recorded in the Baccalaureate, the first exam, the Romanian Language and Literature one, and no case today, so that we hope there will also be no case recorded tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. However, I repeat, these pupils, the same as those who are now in self-isolation or quarantine or who were not able to participate in the initial round of exams will be able to participate in the special round, national evaluation or Baccalaureate. The Ministry organises a special round for these children precisely to give them equal chances, for those who are taking the national evaluation exam to go to high school, and by this I mean to be able to participate in the computerized distribution with all the other pupils, and for those who are now graduating from high school to take their Baccalaureate and go to university," said Anisie.She also said that the organisation of the national exam involved more than 75,000 teaching staff and that of the Baccalaureate more than 55,000.