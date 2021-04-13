 
     
EduMin Cimpeanu: Any chance to detect positive cases is welcome to be able to take measures in schools

sorin campeanu

Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu said on Tuesday in Ploiesti that he pleads for COVID-19 testing in schools, as any chance to detect the positive cases of infection with the novel coronavirus are welcome to point to appropriate measures.

"Testing is one of the measures that can help keep things under control. And for testing (...) I have pleaded, I plead and I will plead, by any means that are relevant. (...)As long as there are tests of several kinds whose relevance exceeds 90%, I think they should be used. Any chance of finding positive cases is welcome so that the appropriate measures can be taken to contribute to health protection in schools," he told a conference under the national campaign "Vaccination and testing for learning."

At the same time, he underlined the importance of following the protection measures in schools, referring to the wearing of masks, keeping an adequate distance, ventilating spaces and following health protection rules.

